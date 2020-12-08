How to make eco-friendly choices when recarpeting your home

Advice

Choosing carpet raises a lot of questions about sustainability, but there are better options available – you just have to hunt them out. Fiona Ralph shares her personal reno journey.

Replacing the old carpet was one of the most urgent tasks on our reno wishlist, as ours had been tainted by the distinctly non-delightful aroma of cat urine. Unfortunately, most carpet isn’t sustainable, with its glues, dyes and (in some cases) synthetic fibres, plus stain, fire and insect-resistant finishes. A more sustainable option would have been to remove the carpet and polish the concrete underneath, or install a natural covering such as cork, bamboo, linoleum or wood. But no matter how hard I tried to convince myself of these eco options, a hard surface didn’t appeal.

Carpet was also going to be the easier solution. The area in question was small – two little lounges and a bedroom – and the lounges adjoined the tiled entryway and kitchen, which we didn’t want to rip up for the sake of having a consistent floor covering throughout.

Trying to track down the most environmentally friendly carpet was difficult, though. The main options are wool or nylon, with some nylons incorporating recycled or plant-based content. Each has its pros and cons.

Wool is biodegradable and naturally fire retardant but is pricier and treated with insect-resistant chemicals. Nylon is hard-wearing and cheaper but is made from petroleum and a source of microfibre pollution. There really is no perfect solution, and it was hard to get answers to some of my questions about the most eco-friendly options, the exact chemicals that had been applied to particular carpets, and where the old carpet goes. Spoiler – it goes straight to landfill.

While I couldn’t find any options for recycling residential carpet in New Zealand, Bremworth (formerly Cavalier Bremworth – they have rebranded to their original name) recycles some commercial carpet and is looking into recycling residential carpet in the future. If your carpet isn’t damaged, like ours was, you could also sell it on Trade Me. (There are plenty of secondhand carpets available to buy there, including some wonderful vintage Axminster styles.)

Wanting to avoid virgin-plastic production, we ended up settling on a 100 percent-recycled nylon carpet from Bremworth’s Siren range. This is made from an Italian regenerated nylon called Econyl, composed entirely of recycled carpets, abandoned “ghost” fishing nets and other waste. This seemed like a great solution.

As Lucy Seigle writes in the Guardian:

To make a typical nylon-based carpet for a small two-bedroomed house demands the equivalent energy of 80 gallons (300 litres) of petrol.

All Bremworth carpets are made in New Zealand, which was part of the appeal, along with the company’s impressive sustainability credentials. It has, however, discontinued the Siren range, having ceased production of synthetic carpets in favour of focusing on the local wool industry.

After I bought my carpet, I had a chat to Bremworth marketing communications manager Padgett Johnson about why the company chose to cancel the line, when it seemed to be a fairly sustainable option. One issue, he said, was that they were bringing the material over from Italy, when they could source wool locally. Additionally, because regenerated nylon is plastic, it still eventually leads to plastic waste.

The average Kiwi home that is carpeted in synthetics is similar to having 22,000 plastic bags on the floor by weight.

The company says on its website - “We believe that the best way to limit our impact on plastic pollution is to stop producing it.”

This conversation made me think that we should have chosen wool after all. But, as I said, there is no perfect solution. For now, we’re just happy to have eliminated the smell of cat.

The two-step removal process involved cutting out soiled areas to help make the house more liveable until the carpet could be replaced.

Take note

Don’t forget underlay, which helps with cushioning and insulation. Most underlays, including the Dunlop line from Carpet Court, where we purchased our carpet, are made in New Zealand from foam offcuts otherwise destined for landfill, and can be recycled again when removed.